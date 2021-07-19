90 new affordable housing units planned for Charlottetown

Ninety new affordable housing units are expected to be available in Charlottetown by next year, federal Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced Monday morning.

The first 30-unit building at Ironwood Estates, on Kensington Road near Red Shores Racetrack and Casino, is slated for occupancy Aug. 1. Another two buildings with a total of 60 units are expected to open next year. The federal government provided a $19.2 million loan in support of the project through CMHC's Rental Construction Financing Initiative.

Developer Paul Livingston, upper left, Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, upper right, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement via Zoom. (CBC)

The apartments are about 1,000 square feet and and each of the three buildings will include a common room. One will also include a fitness room for the use of all tenants.

Most are two-bedroom units, with rent ranging from $1,385 to $1,485 per month including heat, air conditioning and utilities.

Charlottetown Liberal MP Sean Casey said the units qualify as affordable housing under CMHC guidelines because those monthly rents are under 30 per cent of the median income for Charlottetown residents.

Developer Paul Livingston said the rents are about 20 per cent lower than current market rates. Under the terms of the loan, he said, he is obligated to keep rents in the affordable range for 10 years.

Livingston said first 30 units are already full.

