Charlottetown protest shows support for women in Iran

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Charlottetown on Saturday to speak out against women's rights issues in Iran.

Protests have been happening in Iran and around following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

Amini died following her arrest by Iran's morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory headscarf too loosely, which would violate the country's strict dress code enforced since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

None of the protesters in Charlottetown felt safe to speak to CBC P.E.I. on camera, fearing repercussions for loved ones in Iran. CBC is protecting their identity by not showing photos of their faces.

A poster of Mahsa Amini is seen outside Mackenzie Theatre in Charlottetown. Amini died Sept. 16 while in custody of Iran's morality police. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Protesters held signs with messages of freedom and support for women and people from the LGBTQ community. They said it is their duty to keep the conversation going for those who can't speak out.