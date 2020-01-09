Still 'a lot of disbelief' as details of Iranian plane disaster trickle out

The Iranian community on P.E.I. is struggling with the reality of the death of nearly 200 people, most of them bound for Canada, when a plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a Tehran airport Wednesday.

"It's been very saddening. It's a huge shock to the whole community. There's a lot of disbelief," said Sina Sedighi, a recent graduate of UPEI's nursing school, and now a medical student at Dalhousie University.

Sedighi's family still lives on the Island.

"Mostly people are calling each other, getting together. There have been some lost from the relatives of a couple of the students that are studying at UPEI," he said.

"We're keeping them in mind. We're calling them, we're trying to give them all the support that we can."

Political concerns

All of the 176 people on board the plane died. Sixty-three were Canadian citizens and 138 were on their way to Canada. On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is evidence the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Sedighi said if that turns out to be true it will only make it harder for the families and friends of the victims, but he added he is also concerned about the political implications.

"The last thing we want is for this event to become another political tug of war between Iran and other governments. It would be just harder for the victims," he said.

At this point, he said, the main thing people want is for the truth to come out.

A memorial service for the victims has been arranged at UPEI for Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

