Propane prices down, gas price steady
The price for propane on P.E.I. is down and other prices unchanged in the regular start-of-month review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Agency.
Other prices increased Saturday
IRAC increased gas, diesel and furnace oil prices in an unscheduled change Saturday.
The price of propane was down for two retailers and unchanged for one.
- Irving: Down 1.6 cents per litre to 74.3 cents for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac: Unchanged at 75.8 cents per litre for bulk delivery.
- Superior: Down 1.6 cents per litre to 75.8 cents for bulk delivery.
The next scheduled price adjustment is May 15.
