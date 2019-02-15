Petroleum product prices all up in mid-month price review
Prices on P.E.I. for gas, diesel, heating oil and propane are all up Friday morning.
Most increases under 2 cents a litre
The increases are from the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
- The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 1.9 cents to $0.994.
- The price for diesel rose 1.2 cents to $1.263.
- Heating oil is up 1.4 cents to $0.933.
Prices were up different amounts for the Island's three propane retailers.
- Irving: Up 3.7 cents to $0.798 for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac: Up 1 cent to $0.788 for bulk delivery.
- Superior: Up 3.4 cents to $0.807 for bulk delivery.
In a news release, IRAC said cold temperatures and increased demand over the past two weeks have raised the market price on the New York Mercantile Exchange for all petroleum products.