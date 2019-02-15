Petroleum product prices all up in mid-month price review

Prices on P.E.I. for gas, diesel, heating oil and propane are all up Friday morning.

The increases are from the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 1.9 cents to $0.994.

The price for diesel rose 1.2 cents to $1.263.

Heating oil is up 1.4 cents to $0.933.

Prices were up different amounts for the Island's three propane retailers.

Irving: Up 3.7 cents to $0.798 for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Up 1 cent to $0.788 for bulk delivery.

Superior: Up 3.4 cents to $0.807 for bulk delivery.

In a news release, IRAC said cold temperatures and increased demand over the past two weeks have raised the market price on the New York Mercantile Exchange for all petroleum products.

More P.E.I. news