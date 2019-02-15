Skip to Main Content
Petroleum product prices all up in mid-month price review

Prices on P.E.I. for gas, diesel, heating oil and propane are all up Friday morning.

Most increases under 2 cents a litre

The minimum price for gas is now just under $1. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The increases are from the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

  • The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 1.9 cents to $0.994.
  • The price for diesel rose 1.2 cents to $1.263.
  • Heating oil is up 1.4 cents to $0.933.

Prices were up different amounts for the Island's three propane retailers.

  • Irving: Up 3.7 cents to $0.798 for bulk delivery.
  • Kenmac: Up 1 cent to $0.788 for bulk delivery.
  • Superior: Up 3.4 cents to $0.807 for bulk delivery.

In a news release, IRAC said cold temperatures and increased demand over the past two weeks have raised the market price on the New York Mercantile Exchange for all petroleum products.

