P.E.I. petroleum pricing has lacked transparency, says auditor general

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is moving to better inform the public about how it prices gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane following a report from the province's auditor general.

A special report from Auditor General Jane MacAdam on petroleum product pricing was released Friday morning.

Islanders have grown accustomed to the twice monthly review of these prices from IRAC, with the occasional unscheduled change. But MacAdam found how IRAC came to these pricing decisions was not clearly documented, and that process should be more transparent to the public.

"Relevant quantitative and qualitative information was available to the Petroleum Panel for consideration at pricing meetings. This process was not documented and formally approved as a policy of the commission, nor was it transparent to Islanders," MacAdam wrote.

Key factors in price adjustments were not documented, says Auditor General Jane MacAdam. (CBC)

"The key factors that supported each price change approved by IRAC were not adequately documented."

IRAC has already made some changes in advance of the release of the report.

On Dec. 14 IRAC adopted a revised policy on unscheduled price adjustments.

On Dec. 19 it published its Petroleum Pricing Methodology on its website.

IRAC has also started work on a "communications strategy to inform licensees, consumers and the general public of the key factors that support each pricing decision."

