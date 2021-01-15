Gas, diesel, heating oil prices leap up overnight

The regular weekly price review of petroleum product prices by P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission saw some big increases overnight.

The minimum price of a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline is up four cents Friday morning to $1.11.

Following a collapse at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, prices for gas rose to hover around a dollar for much of the spring and fall. They fell into the low 90s in early November, but have been on a steady rise since.

The minimum price of a litre of diesel is up five cents to $1.16. The maximum price for heating oil is up 4.4 cents to $0.85.

Propane prices were also up across the board, and varied by retailer.

Irving: up 2.9 cents.

Island Petroleum: Up 3.3 cents.

Kenmac: Up 3.5 cents.

Noonan: Up 3.5 cents.

Superior: up 4.4 cents.

The next scheduled price review is Jan. 22.

More from CBC P.E.I.