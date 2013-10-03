Furnace oil, gas prices plunge again
The price of gasoline, diesel and furnace oil fell again Friday after two weeks of increases.
Prices for gas and heating oil had been falling since the start of the year, but bumped up in weekly adjustments from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on Feb. 14 and 21.
They fell significantly this week, with the heating oil price down five cents to $0.872/litre, the lowest price of the year. The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline dropped 4.1 cents, to $1.114.
Diesel was down also down five cents, to a minimum price of $1.149/litre.
The price for propane was up and down depending on the retailer, with mostly small changes.
IRAC reviews and sets petroleum product prices on the Island every Friday.
