Heating oil up, gas prices unchanged on P.E.I.

Heating oil prices are up for the second time in less than a week on P.E.I. with the regular mid-month petroleum product prices review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Gas prices, which went up last week in an unscheduled adjustment, did not change overnight Monday. It remains at a minimum of $0.991/litre for self-serve, regular gasoline.

Heating oil prices are up 2.3 cents to $0.90/litre. The minimum price for diesel is up 3.5 cents to $1.24/litre.

Propane prices fell at two of the province's three dealers.

Irving: Unchanged at $0.783/litre.

Kenmac: Down 0.9 cents to $0.778/litre for bulk delivery.

Superior: Down 0.6 cents to $0.784/litre for bulk delivery.

In a news release IRAC noted wholesale prices are up for diesel and heating oil, and that diesel prices are up in 7.0 cents Nova Scotia and 5.2 cents in New Brunswick.

Including last week's increases, diesel is up 8.1 cents/litre in P.E.I. in the last week.

The next scheduled price review is Feb. 1.

