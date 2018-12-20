Gas, diesel, heating oil prices down on P.E.I.

The price of getting around and heating your home fell overnight on P.E.I. with an unscheduled price drop from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Gas, diesel and heating oil price all dropped.

The price of self-serve, regular gasoline falls to a minimum of $1.019/litre from $1.042.

Diesel prices fall to a minimum of $1.243 from $1.266.

Heating oil fell to $0.874 from $0.894.

Propane prices were down on Saturday, with the change varying by dealer. Prices now range from $0.768 to $0.787 for bulk delivery.

In a news release IRAC noted crude oil prices continue to fall and inventory levels are above average.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 31.

More P.E.I. news