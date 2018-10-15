Furnace oil, stove oil and diesel prices up on P.E.I.

Stove oil, furnace oil and diesel prices are up by two cents per litre (cpl) on P.E.I. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) approved the increase in its latest adjustment.

In a release, IRAC said the wholesale market prices for both furnace oil and diesel are up because of increased seasonal demand.

Propane prices are down by 0.2 cpl for Superior Propane, up 0.5 cpl for Irving Energy, and there is no price change for Kenmac Energy Inc.

At the pumps, the price of gas is staying the same.

A look at prices

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will continue to range from 126.6 cpl to 127.8 cpl.

Pump prices for diesel will now range from 145.9 cpl to 147.1 cpl.

Maximum before tax propane prices will now range from 83.3 cpl to 84.0 cpl.

The maximum price for furnace oil is now 104.6 cpl, plus tax.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment will be on Nov. 1.

