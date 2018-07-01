Gas, diesel prices on P.E.I. climb on Canada Day

Gasoline and diesel prices increased slightly on Sunday, while propane prices took a dip, according to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's latest adjustment.

Gas prices went up 1.4 cents per litre (cpl) while diesel went up 1 cent.

The price of propane went down 2.1 cpl for Superior Propane, 3.5 cpl for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and 2.4 cpl for Kenmac Energy Inc.

Furnace and stove oil prices will remain the same.

Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 129.5 cpl to 130.6 cpl with diesel ranging from 135.4 cpl to 136.5 cpl.

The maximum price for furnace oil will continue to amount to 96.1 cpl, plus tax.

