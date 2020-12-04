Gas back over $1 a litre on Prince Edward Island

The minimum price of gas is back up over $1 on P.E.I. after spending a couple of months below that mark.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas was up 1.1 cents on Friday in the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

That sets the price at $1.005 per litre. The last time the price was over $1 was in early October. The price fell as low as $0.938 last month.

Diesel was also up, with the minimum price for self-serve set at $1.093. That's 1.2 cents higher than last week.

Heating oil prices did not change.

Propane prices were up and down, depending on the retailer. Here are the maximum prices for bulk delivery.

Irving: Down 0.1 cents to $0.75 per litre.

Island Petroleum: Up 0.5 cents to $0.752 per litre.

Kenmac: Down 0.5 cents to $0.751 per litre.

Noonan: Down 0.5 cents to $0.751 per litre.

Superior: Up 0.2 cents to $0.752 per litre.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 11.

