Furnace oil, diesel prices up on P.E.I.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved a 1.5 cent per litre increase for furnace oil and diesel. The maximum price for furnace oil is now 71.7 cents per litre.
Prices for furnace oil and diesel are both up overnight on P.E.I., while there was no change in the price of gas.
It's the second increase in two weeks for diesel and furnace oil, after prices went up 1.7 cents per litre for both on Oct. 9.
Prices for regular gas, which held steady, currently range from 100.7 to 101.9 cents per litre and prices for diesel will range from 101.1 to 102.2 cents per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Oct. 23.
