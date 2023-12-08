P.E.I. fuel prices fall

It will be cheaper for Christmas shoppers to fill up Friday.

Fuel prices dropped across the board overnight after the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline was down 4 cents to $1.58/litre.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel was down 9 cents to $1.97/litre.

The maximum price for heating oil was down 7 cents to $1.40/litre.

Gas prices have generally been on a downward trend this fall. The next scheduled adjustment is on December 15.