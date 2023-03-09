The price of gas and other fuels is up Friday morning on P.E.I.

The regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission shows an increase of 1 cent for gas, bringing it to around $1.66 per litre.

The price of furnace oil also increased, by 3.2 cents. That brings it to just under $1.02 per litre.

Diesel increased by 1.3 cents per litre.

The Commission's next scheduled price adjustment is June 16.

These increases come ahead of new Clean Fuel Regulations from the federal government. Those are due to take effect in July.

In a further attempt to reduce Canada's carbon emissions by 2030, the Clean Fuel Regulations will require producers or importers of gas or diesel to gradually reduce the carbon intensity of the fuels they sell.