P.E.I. fuel prices down across the board

Gas, diesel, heating oil and propane prices all fell overnight Wednesday.

The prices are down with the regular mid-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price of regular, self-serve gasoline fell from to $1.089 per litre from $1.141. Since Oct. 19, the price has fallen 17.7 cents, including two unscheduled price reductions.

Diesel prices are down to a minimum of $1.347 from $1.392. Heating oil prices are down three cents to $0.983.

Changes in propane prices vary by dealer.

Irving: Down 2.5 cents to $0.803 for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Down 1.7 cents to $0.805 for bulk delivery.

Superior: Down 2.1 cents to $0.814 for bulk delivery.

In a news release IRAC said a number of factors are continuing to put downward pressure on prices, including refineries reopening after seasonal maintenance, and the end of the harvest season.

