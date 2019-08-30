Gas unchanged, propane prices down in weekly price adjustment for P.E.I.
Gas, diesel, furnace oil unchanged, propane down
There was no change in the price of gas, diesel or furnace oil in Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly adjustment, but propane is down.
Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline will continue to range from $1.15 to $1.17 per litre.
Pump prices for self-serve diesel will continue to range from $1.24 to $1.25 per litre
Including taxes, the maximum price for furnace oil will continue to be $0.94 cents per litre.
Propane prices decreased by 0.7 cents per litre for Superior Propane, dropped by 1.4 cents per litre for Island Petroleum, fell by 0.2 cents per litre for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and both Kenmac Energy Inc. and Noonan Petroleum dropped one cent per litre.
Maximum before tax propane prices will now range from $0.69 to $0.70 per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Sept. 6.
