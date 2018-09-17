Princely celebration to benefit women's shelter
Donations of diapers and baby wipes welcome
The P.E.I. chapter of the IODE is holding a baby shower to celebrate the birth of Prince Louis, but the gifts will go to the Anderson House women's shelter in Charlottetown.
The IODE also held a baby shower for Prince George. That shower was a literacy project to benefit libraries and schools, but organizers wanted a new project to support this time.
"We contacted Anderson House and they were in need of diapers and things for children that were staying there," said organizer Janice Ellis.
"We decided, well, that was a great idea. We were all in agreement with that."
The IODE is looking for donations such as diapers, baby wipes, soap and shampoo.
The baby shower for Prince Louis is Wednesday afternoon at Andrews of Stratford.
With files from Island Morning
