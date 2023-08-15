P.E.I. man ready to compete and cheer on teammates at Invictus Games in Germany

Kenton Dill is feeling a lot of emotions leading up to the next edition of the Invictus Games for injured or ill past and present members of the military.

He is the only athlete from Prince Edward Island on the Canadian team and will travel to Germany to compete in swimming, rowing and seated volleyball.

"It's ups and downs of emotion: nerves, stress, questioning if you're ready... being scared as well as being excited," said Dill.

"It's something that's going to be spectacular."

'We are all in the same boat,' says Kenton Dill. 'We may have different mechanisms of injuries, but we are all healing.' (Submitted by Invictus Team Canada)

Dill was in the military for 24 years as a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, serving in Afghanistan and Bosnia. He said he is dealing with the fallout from knee and shoulder injuries as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

Some days are good days, some days are bad days. — Kenton Dill

Rehabilitation through athletic training and time spent in a supportive community of teammates who have lived similar experiences has helped him, he said.

A scene from seated volleyball practice at Team Canada training camp in advance of this year's Invictus Games. (Submitted by Invictus Team Canada)

"We are all in the same boat. We may have different mechanisms of injuries, but we are all healing," said Dill.

He said the environment has allowed him to open up: "It gave me a voice again."

Invictus Games almost a decade old

The word "Invictus" means undefeated or unconquered, according to the Team Canada website. The games are meant to embody the fighting spirit of those who have been wounded, and personifies what they can achieve in the aftermath.

Prince Harry launched the event in 2014 after he saw how the Warrior Games in the United States helped people there on the road to recovery.

Members of Team Canada for the 2023 Invictus Games pose at a recent training camp. (Submitted by Invictus Team Canada)

The 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, will welcome about 500 athletes from 20 countries.

Team Canada has 31 members, all serving members or veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Coach Denis Cloutier helps train the Canadians. He said Dill brings a lot to the team.

"As an athlete, he is one of the major players on the team. He is a great player, [a] very disciplined person, very calm person," said Cloutier. "He makes a real impact on this team."

Dill says all the Invictus competitors have already won gold just by agreeing to take part: 'There's so much more that we've accomplished as a team, as individuals.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

Dill has attended a couple of training camps with other team members and gets on-line coaching to help him with his training back home on P.E.I. Athletes also have access to medical staff and therapists.

"It's just an all-round rehabilitation," he said.

Support group travelling to watch

Dill will have lots of support in the stands in Germany: His parents, daughter and partner are all going to cheer him on.

"I'm really proud of him. He's been working really, really hard for it," said his daughter, Sawyer Dill.

She said the fact that all the athletes are dealing with injuries and illness makes it different from other sporting events.

"It's honestly just showing so much perseverance and courage and I think it's amazing."

Kenton Dill shown with his daughter Sawyer Dill (left) and his partner Tina Fudge (right). (Laura Meader/CBC)

Kenton's partner Tina Fudge said she didn't know about this sporting event before meeting Dill, but said it's been inspiring to watch him train.

"I am amazed every day by what he's accomplishing and what he's achieving, and this journey that he's on," she said.

Not about winning events

Dill said his goal is to be there for his teammates during the games, acting as their number-one cheering fan as well as competing in his own events as best as he can.

"I've feel I've already won, just by going, just by being selected," he said.

He said countries aren't really competing against each other the same way they do in other international competitions.

"We are all there for the same reasons. We are all there healing. We're all there healing through sport."

Britain's Prince Harry arrives for medal presentations in athletics in September 2017, the last time the Invictus Games were held in Canada. That time, venues were in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Cloutier agreed this competition is not about national pride or the drive to come in first.

"It's nothing about the medals... It's more about the journey, and way beyond the closing ceremony."

He said all the athletes involved have been through much together and usually stay in touch for years after the competition.

Dill leaves P.E.I. on Sept. 2 for team practices in Ottawa before flying to Germany with a team a few days later for the Sept. 9-16 event.

"It's very surreal," said Dill. "It's coming fast."

In February 2025, it will be Canada's turn to host the Invictus Games again, using venues in Vancouver and Whistler.

For the first time, it will feature winter adaptive sports.