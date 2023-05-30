Feds, province pony up $46 million for sustainable agriculture on P.E.I.

The federal and provincial governments have officially unveiled a new five-year, $46-million agreement to fund sustainable agriculture on P.E.I.

The money is meant to support innovation and build resiliency in the sector.

The new deal, which runs through to 2028, includes a 25 per cent increase in funding over the previous agreement.

P.E.I. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson said the increase in funding has allowed the province to create 12 new programs to help Island growers, including a livestock industry enhancement program.

"A lot of it has to do with sustainability and soil building and protecting our soils, and also with our livestock sector. We have a livestock strategy now. We want to increase our manure on this island, which also helps our soil. So there's lots of programs designed around those."