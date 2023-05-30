Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

Feds, province pony up $46 million for sustainable agriculture on P.E.I.

The federal and provincial governments have officially unveiled a new five-year, $46-million agreement to fund sustainable agriculture on P.E.I.

Money will be used to help protect soil and enhance livestock sector

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Four black and white dairy cows huddle to get a closer look at the camera. They're standing in straw and their barn is visible in the background.
Prince Edward Island is working on a livestock strategy, including ways to increase the use of manure to improve the soil quality, says Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The federal and provincial governments have officially unveiled a new five-year, $46-million agreement to fund sustainable agriculture on P.E.I.

The money is meant to support innovation and build resiliency in the sector.

The new deal, which runs through to 2028, includes a 25 per cent increase in funding over the previous agreement.

P.E.I. Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson said the increase in funding has allowed the province to create 12 new programs to help Island growers, including a livestock industry enhancement program.

"A lot of it has to do with sustainability and soil building and protecting our soils, and also with our livestock sector. We have a livestock strategy now. We want to increase our manure on this island, which also helps our soil. So there's lots of programs designed around those."

With files from Kerry Campbell

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now