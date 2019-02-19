P.E.I. RCMP investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Borden-Carleton, Hampton

RCMP are investigating what they are calling two suspicious deaths in Borden-Carleton and Hampton, P.E.I.

When police arrived at the Borden-Carleton home late Monday night, officers found a 27-year-old man dead inside.

"At that residence they found one man who was deceased and they began an investigation and found that a male had escaped the residence," said Sgt. Leanne Butler of Queen District RCMP.

RCMP later found the 31-year-old suspect dead in the Hampton area at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Witnesses on the scene told police an armed man, who police believe to be the suspect, fled the home.

RCMP later found the 31-year-old suspect dead in the Hampton area at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police do not believe the attack was random.

RCMP are not looking for any other suspects and say the public is not at risk.

