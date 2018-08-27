Invasive vine Oriental bittersweet targeted in pilot project
Vine wraps around trees, eventually kills it
A pilot project to eradicate the invasive plant Oriental bittersweet from across Prince Edward Island is being conducted by a research scientist with Agriculture Canada.
Andrew McKenzie-Gopsill says they've been working on some management options for the invasive plant in the Georgetown area but likely won't see results until next year.
He said the invasive vine has tremendous growth potential.
"It seems we cut it and then a week later it's grown a foot or two. It wraps around other vegetation and strangles them."
'A long-term thing'
The vine's growth can kill trees or haul it down because of the weight of the vine.
McKenzie-Gopsill said they are trying to get rid of the plant with mechanical sub-cutting, tarping the plant, then cutting it and using herbicides to try and control it.
"We applied half of our treatments in July and we just evaluated them last week for the first time and it looks like we have one or two of them that seem to be pretty effective," he said.
"But because we're dealing with a tree almost, it's more of a long-term thing so we won't be able to say until the next year whether or not any of our treatments have been that successful."
McKenzie-Gopsill said Oriental bittersweet looks a lot like American bittersweet but the placement of the flowers distinguishes the two apart. He added garden centres mistakenly import the wrong one to sell.
Spread by birds
"There is a whole bunch of it in the Georgetown area so likely a garden centre or somebody in that area was selling it."
The research scientist said the seeds for the plant are spread by birds eating the berries that remain on the vine all winter.
McKenzie-Gopsill said the plan in future is to tackle other patches of Oriental bittersweet across P.E.I. if their efforts in Georgetown work.
"We hope to develop an effective management plan to give to conservation groups or watershed groups that will effectively control that thing."
The joint project has received funding from the province's Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nature PEI, the Island Nature Trust, and the City of Charlottetown to complete the work.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.