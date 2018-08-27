Invasive vine Oriental bittersweet targeted in pilot project

A pilot project to eradicate the invasive plant Oriental bittersweet from across Prince Edward Island is being conducted by a research scientist with Agriculture Canada.

Andrew McKenzie-Gopsill says they've been working on some management options for the invasive plant in the Georgetown area but likely won't see results until next year.

He said the invasive vine has tremendous growth potential.

"It seems we cut it and then a week later it's grown a foot or two. It wraps around other vegetation and strangles them."

'A long-term thing'

The vine's growth can kill trees or haul it down because of the weight of the vine.

McKenzie-Gopsill said they are trying to get rid of the plant with mechanical sub-cutting, tarping the plant, then cutting it and using herbicides to try and control it.

The invasive species Oriental bittersweet wraps itself around tree branches, eventually choking them. (CBC)

"We applied half of our treatments in July and we just evaluated them last week for the first time and it looks like we have one or two of them that seem to be pretty effective," he said.

"But because we're dealing with a tree almost, it's more of a long-term thing so we won't be able to say until the next year whether or not any of our treatments have been that successful."

McKenzie-Gopsill said Oriental bittersweet looks a lot like American bittersweet but the placement of the flowers distinguishes the two apart. He added garden centres mistakenly import the wrong one to sell.

Spread by birds

"There is a whole bunch of it in the Georgetown area so likely a garden centre or somebody in that area was selling it."

The research scientist said the seeds for the plant are spread by birds eating the berries that remain on the vine all winter.

If left unchecked, this is the damage inflicted on a tree by Oriental bittersweet. (CBC)

McKenzie-Gopsill said the plan in future is to tackle other patches of Oriental bittersweet across P.E.I. if their efforts in Georgetown work.

"We hope to develop an effective management plan to give to conservation groups or watershed groups that will effectively control that thing."

The joint project has received funding from the province's Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nature PEI, the Island Nature Trust, and the City of Charlottetown to complete the work.

More P.E.I. news