7 ISPs chosen for funding as part of P.E.I. broadband project

The P.E.I. government is once again providing funding to internet service providers (ISPs) to provide better and faster service on P.E.I., it announced in a written release Thursday.

Applications for the funding were announced in August and are through the P.E.I. Broadband Fund, which added two new streams at that time: a home-improvement grant for homeowners to improve their internet service, and a layer of funding for ISPs, which provides grants of up to 90 per cent of upgrading costs, with a maximum of $150,000 per project.

Prior to this new funding stream for ISPs, there was a 50/50 cost split between the internet provider and the government, but the province found that many local businesses couldn't foot the bill.

The seven companies receiving funding are: Wicked Eh, Air Tech Communications Inc., Buzz Networx Inc., Island Monitoring/P.E.I. Monitoring, Island Telecom Services Inc., NSEW Connect Inc. and Red Sands Internet Inc.

"Our system redesign will provide every one of our customers with a better overall internet experience without increasing prices," said Joelene Ferguson, Wicked Eh chief branding officer, in the release.

Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

"Our hope with these projects is that it will help ISPs with their costs and we can get as many Islanders hooked up to high-speed internet as possible over the next few months," said Minister of Economic Growth Matthew MacKay, in the release.

