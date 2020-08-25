New high-speed internet funding available for Islanders, ISPs

Islanders will soon have funding available to help pay for equipment to get high-speed internet.

The P.E.I. Broadband Fund has two new funding streams to improve access to and expand the Island's broadband network, the provincial government said in a release Tuesday.

The first layer of funding is for internet service providers (ISPs) on P.E.I. to upgrade their networks to reach more Islanders. This provides grants of up to 90 per cent of upgrading costs, with a maximum of $150,000 per project.

The second layer is for eligible Islanders to receive 100-per-cent funding — to a maximum of $5,000 — to pay for equipment costs such as antennas, tripods, towers and hydro poles.

Applications for funding for ISPs and Islanders through these streams are on the government website.

So far, four recipients have gotten funding:

Island Telecom Services Inc.

Granville Ridge Consulting

H6 PEI Investments

BCD Automation

"We have struggled with our old internet connection for years," Clifton Harding of H6 PEI Investments said in the release. "The P.E.I. Broadband Fund has helped offset the cost of our new internet project — making it more feasible for us in a down year. We are happy to be achieving 140-180 mb speeds now and can operate with no internet issues."

