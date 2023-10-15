Holland College opposes limits on international students

Capping the number of international students at colleges and universities is not the answer to easing the housing crisis, says Sandy MacDonald, the president of Charlottetown's Holland College.

The college's international student population has more than doubled over the last eight years to about 750 — slightly more than a quarter of the student population.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser has said Ottawa is weighing whether to cap international students as a way to ease the Canada-wide housing shortage.

But that may create more problems, MacDonald said.

International students at Holland College pay a higher tuition rate than domestic students, which provides a financial boost to the college.

"It enables us to provide almost 65 programs to our students because without some of the international students … we'd probably be able to offer 50 or 45 programs," MacDonald said in an interview on CBC News: Compass.

"So, they have an effect on our bottom line financially and they also have an impact on the number of programs that we can offer."

MacDonald said the decision to cap international enrolment should be left to individual colleges and universities.

Housing top concern

Housing is a major concern for students, with both residences full and the apartment vacancy rate in Charlottetown around one per cent.

But MacDonald doesn't think Ottawa should be focusing only on international students when immigration levels as a whole have been high.

"It's understandable, in the last five years, housing has gone from fifth or sixth on the list of concerns our students would have to be No. 1."

MacDonald said the solution is more complicated than simply putting a cap on international students.

"We're having trouble filling our labour market needs as it is," MacDonald said. "And again, many of these students are coming into us from outside, outside the country, want to come to Canada, want to come to P.E.I. and stay here and work.

"So on one hand, as my mother used to say, we were robbing Peter to pay Paul. So while you may be taking pressure off your housing stock, you're adding a significant pressure to your labour market."