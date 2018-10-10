P.E.I. schools get $1.5M for international student recruitment
Governments hope to keep international graduates on P.E.I.
Ottawa and the P.E.I. government are providing some help to the University of Prince Edward Island, Holland College and Collège de l'Île so they can recruit more international students.
The bulk of the $1.5 million will come from ACOA's Business Development Program and go to UPEI and Holland College.
- UPEI: $932,068
- Holland College: $437,175
The province will add a further $176,625 to be split between the three schools.
"We still need highly skilled post-secondary graduates who are ready work in a variety of sectors," said Charlottetown MP Sean Casey in a news release.
"The key is to keep these bright minds engaged and working locally."
UPEI has doubled its number of international students over the last five years, to more than 1,200. Holland College has also seen a significant increase in international student numbers, said school vice-president Michael O'Grady, and there is a growing interest among international graduates to live and work on P.E.I.
