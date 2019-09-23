Recent graduate creating app to help students deal with racism

A Nigerian man who graduated recently from UPEI is working on an app that will offer peer support to international students.

The idea comes from research Daniel Ohaegbu did for his honours thesis in psychology, looking at the subtle racism he and other African men have experienced on campus.

"In Canada racism is not as overt as it is in the States or in Europe. It's more subtle. We call it contemporary racism," said Ohaegbu.

"If you don't really pay attention to the discourse behind the way people talk to you wouldn't really notice. It could be as simple as, 'How did you learn how to speak English?' I know how to control the English language. It's my first language as well."

Ohaegbu said he talked to students who had experienced other students not wanting to work on group projects with them. Sometimes when they raised issues they would be told what they were experiencing wasn't racism.

"It makes you powerless. It makes you helpless. It makes you, it makes you feel excluded. And at the same time it makes you feel stupid. And it hurts," he said.

'I'm here for you'

Ohaegbu believes it would be helpful for international students to be able to connect over an app with international student graduates who can act as mentors.

"What to expect and what not to expect. How to handle things when things come this way, or who to talk to when things like this happen," he said.

"And also trying to have a physical presence, like saying 'If this happens I'm here for you, and I have experienced this myself.'"

Ohaegbu's plan is to launch a pilot app for use at UPEI, Holland College and Collège de l'Île, and then expand the program nationally and then internationally.

Seeking government support

The connections students make through the app could provide support for a variety of issues — such as financial issues and cultural adjustments — not just dealing with racism.

Ohaegbu met with Privy Council Office officials when he attended the Youth Summit in Ottawa in May this year. Then in July he had a second meeting with deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Youth Christiane Fox.

CBC News received a statement from the government of Canada that it is looking into how it can collaborate with him on his innovative ideas.

Ohaegbu and his team applied for an Innovation PEI grant but weren't successful. They've also met with ACOA.

They're also hoping to work with Immigration PEI, for support not funding.

