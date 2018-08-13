P.E.I. surpasses goal for keeping international grads on the Island

P.E.I. had a successful 2018 in its efforts to find permanent, full-time work for graduating international students.

Corey Frizell has been working as an international student employer liaison officer, a position funded by the federal and provincial governments.

Frizell said the province set a target of finding permanent, full-time work for 10 per cent of graduating international students in 2018 and 38, about 15 per cent, found positions.

The graduates are working in sectors all across the economy, he said: environmental technology, fish plants, call centres, civil service, banking, retail, childcare.

Working, but also back to school

Nigerian Elizabeth Iwunwa just got her BA and is working a retail job.

She's decided to go back to school and get her MBA at UPEI. She'd like to stay on P.E.I., but it all depends on finding meaningful work.

"Even if it's something small, but if it's in my field, and there are opportunities for advancement, then yes, of course," said Iwunwa.

"I know people with engineering degrees or with some very big, smart degrees who are working call centres or doing retail for years, and while that's honest labour and there's dignity in that, I don't know that that's what I want for myself."

Frizell said not all the 38 students are working in their field of choice, but work continues to get them the jobs they want so they'll stay.

