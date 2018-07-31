Skip to Main Content
Experts convene on P.E.I. to discuss animal behaviour and welfare
New

Experts convene on P.E.I. to discuss animal behaviour and welfare

Close to 300 animal scientists, veterinarians and biologists are at UPEI for an international conference.

'Behaviour of animals is very telling about how they are feeling'

Isabella Zavarise · CBC News ·
Bas Rodenburg, president of the International Society for Applied Ethology, says members of the ISAE study the welfare of animals kept by humans. This includes farm, lab and zoo animals. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Hundreds of scientists, biologists and experts are on P.E.I. for a conference about animal behaviour and welfare. The International Society for Applied Ethology (ISAE) 2018 Congress is taking place at UPEI.

Ethology is the study of animal behaviour. ISAE president Bas Rodenburg said the society's 600 members study the behaviour and welfare of animals managed by humans, ranging from farm animals, to lab animals.

"We tend to focus on the system, on the group level, also think about how we can sort of avoid undesirable behaviour such as aggression or damaging behaviour and also promote positive behaviours," he said. 

Convergence of ideas

Rodenburg says he thinks the congress in P.E.I. will have positive effects on the local research community. (John Robertson/CBC)

Rodenburg said the conference allows animal scientists, veterinarians and biologists to share their ideas and discuss the latest findings in their research.

"You also get inspired from people from other countries. They might have a slightly different approach."

He said that animal welfare is still a relevant topic that many people find important.

"When you talk to people in the streets … they don't want to see poor treatment of animals. So it's a topic that everybody can relate to."

'Welfare-friendly way'

Rodenburg said some of the topics discussed at this year's conference include the relationship between meat consumption and population growth. 

"Overall, in that system, it's probably also to think about how we can do that in a sustainable way. And that we can also keep those animals in a welfare-friendly way."

Rodenburg said the information shared at this conference is valuable to many stakeholders.

"Of course, like with humans, behaviour of animals is very telling about how they are feeling and how they are experiencing their environment," he said. 

Inspiring location

This is the second time the conference has been held in Canada. Rodenburg said P.E.I. is an inspiring location. 

"I think it will have positive effects on the local research community, also new collaborations might stem from that." 

More P.E.I. news

With files from John Robertson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us