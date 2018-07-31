Experts convene on P.E.I. to discuss animal behaviour and welfare

Hundreds of scientists, biologists and experts are on P.E.I. for a conference about animal behaviour and welfare. The International Society for Applied Ethology (ISAE) 2018 Congress is taking place at UPEI.

Ethology is the study of animal behaviour. ISAE president Bas Rodenburg said the society's 600 members study the behaviour and welfare of animals managed by humans, ranging from farm animals, to lab animals.

"We tend to focus on the system, on the group level, also think about how we can sort of avoid undesirable behaviour such as aggression or damaging behaviour and also promote positive behaviours," he said.

Convergence of ideas

Rodenburg says he thinks the congress in P.E.I. will have positive effects on the local research community. (John Robertson/CBC)

Rodenburg said the conference allows animal scientists, veterinarians and biologists to share their ideas and discuss the latest findings in their research.

"You also get inspired from people from other countries. They might have a slightly different approach."

He said that animal welfare is still a relevant topic that many people find important.

"When you talk to people in the streets … they don't want to see poor treatment of animals. So it's a topic that everybody can relate to."

'Welfare-friendly way'

Rodenburg said some of the topics discussed at this year's conference include the relationship between meat consumption and population growth.

"Overall, in that system, it's probably also to think about how we can do that in a sustainable way. And that we can also keep those animals in a welfare-friendly way."

280 people (approx)<br>27 countries<br>117 presentations<br>89 posters<br>5 days<br>1 province<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ISAE2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ISAE2018</a> is about to kick off at <a href="https://twitter.com/UPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEI</a> !<a href="https://t.co/fGDgEd9B1o">https://t.co/fGDgEd9B1o</a> —@appliedethology

Rodenburg said the information shared at this conference is valuable to many stakeholders.

"Of course, like with humans, behaviour of animals is very telling about how they are feeling and how they are experiencing their environment," he said.

Inspiring location

This is the second time the conference has been held in Canada. Rodenburg said P.E.I. is an inspiring location.

"I think it will have positive effects on the local research community, also new collaborations might stem from that."

