6 new potential COVID-19 exposure sites after P.E.I. visitor tests positive

A visitor to P.E.I. from another Atlantic province tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting at least six sites while they may have been infectious.

"The individual is from Atlantic Canada and recently tested positive in their home jurisdiction. The individual was on Prince Edward Island in the days prior to testing positive and may have been infectious while in P.E.I.," a release from the province said.

Anyone who was at the following places at the following times should monitor for symptoms if they are fully vaccinated. If they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they are advised to get tested.

The sites are:

Friday, Aug. 27

Tim Hortons/Mel's Petrocan (7750 Cavendish Rd.) at 9 a.m.

Shining Waters Family Fun Park in Cavendish between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Cows Cavendish Boardwalk at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Tim Hortons/Mel's Petrocan (7750 Cavendish Rd.) at 9:30 a.m.

Sandspit Fun Park in Cavendish between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Subway restaurant in Borden-Carleton between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

P.E.I. has had 233 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic, and currently is reporting eight active cases of COVID-19.