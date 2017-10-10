P.E.I. drivers now allowed to use digital insurance cards

Islanders now have the option of presenting a digital version of their vehicle insurance when requested.

The province recently brought in the change, which allows insurance providers to offer the traditional pink card in digital form.

Bloyce Thompson, minister of justice and public safety, said most people have cellphones, and the digital insurance card offers more convenience. He said it will also be helpful for officers when enforcing traffic laws.

"Sometimes different drivers didn't have the pink slip when they needed it. So it's very accessible and it'll help speed up the process time."

Other provinces also allow it, Thompson noted, and Islanders have been asking for it. The hard copy also remains an option for proof of insurance.

