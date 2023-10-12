Threat of climate change looms over Atlantic insurance industry gathering on P.E.I.

As Atlantic Canadians brace for new and powerful weather events in the region, the companies that insure their homes are learning to adapt as well.

"It's challenging times for insurance companies, because we're seeing such extreme changes in weather," said Heather Wilson, the CEO of Wilson Insurance in New Brunswick.

"With the changes in climate, we're seeing extreme rainfalls in short periods of time. What we were seeing in one month, we're seeing in one day."

Dozens of insurance brokers and company reps are on Prince Edward Island this week for a regional convention. One of their excursions took them to St. Peters to visit the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation, affiliated with UPEI.

Heather Wilson, the CEO of Wilson Insurance, says insurance companies have become more and more innovative in recent years. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Researchers at the climate lab are trying their best to study climate change, better predict what's to come, and understand the best ways to lower the risk of hurricanes, floods, fires, and coastal erosion that's led to major losses already in Atlantic Canada.

It's all information that insurers can use to help shape their requirements and premiums.

My premiums go up, yours go up. It's hard to swallow. — Peter Bourque

"Having a group of people specifically looking at insurance, and how insurance can either help or hinder some folks when it comes to climate adaptation, is really important, for them to understand what the changes may look like in the future, and what things might work, versus what things might not work," said Krystal Pyke, UPEI's ClimateSense Project Manager.

The insurance industry and researchers say that so far, there hasn't been much collaboration between the two in the region, but the hope is that this week's tour could change that.

'The losses keep mounting'

Insurance companies on Prince Edward Island and throughout Atlantic Canada have been inundated with claims, especially in the last four to five years.

The Maritime region alone has lived through two historic tempests in post-tropical storms Dorian in 2019 and Fiona in 2022; major floods and wildfires in Nova Scotia; wind and chronic rain that has plagued parts of New Brunswick over the years; and torrential rains that have at times caused widespread flooding on Prince Edward Island.

It adds up to a migraine for any victim of climate change, and insurance companies are feeling the ache as well.

"We see more [catastrophic] losses over the years and the rates, as everyone knows, keep going up and that's part of the reason," said Peter Bourque of Go To Insurance in New Brunswick.

"The losses keep mounting, and the climate change is hard to stay ahead of, really, as to what to expect next."

Peter Bourque, of Go To Insurance, says insurance companies have been seeing an unprecedented number of claims in recent years. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Bourque said insurance underwriters can make decisions only based on available evidence and a degree of predictability.

But with unpredictable weather events, and more frequent major storms, premiums are going up and access to insurance is becoming more limited, he said.

"Everybody's complaining. My premiums go up, yours go up. It's hard to swallow," he said. "I know it's hard for people to accept it, but it's just the reality."

Wilson said being able to meet with people from other insurance companies and talk about climate change at the centre in St. Peters has been helpful in thinking about how insurance will work in Atlantic Canada in the future.

"What I love about the climate centre is adaptation and the things that we can do to adapt and to learn to live with the changes that the climate has brought to us," she said.

"A number of our companies have become more and more innovative," Wilson noted. "The more steps you take to better protect your property — we are seeing discounts and opportunities for clients to save money by making some simple changes to their properties."