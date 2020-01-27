Efficiency PEI rebate program means 'business is good' for Island insulation companies

P.E.I. contractors are putting in extra time and labour to keep up with the demand for insulation projects referred through Efficiency PEI.

In 2018, the province introduced rebate programs for Islanders to make their homes more energy efficient, including installation of insulation to cut down on heating costs.

Those rebates have meant a major upswing in insulation jobs for contractors on the Island.

According to Efficiency PEI, from April 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020, the province received 263 applications for insulation installation rebates. Of those, 60 most applications have been from this winter alone.

"We've been doing insulation for four years on P.E.I, but when the rebates came out we definitely almost immediately saw an influx of business," said Roy Vandermaar with Greenfoot Energy Solutions.

"Business is good right now."

Bringing in extra help

Vandermaar said there's usually fewer insulation jobs in the summertime, but since the rebate program came into effect, they're busy all year round.

Usually customers can schedule a job within two weeks, but Vandermaar said right now the company is booking four to six weeks in advance. They've even had to bring in crews from out of province to help them catch up.

"We try to manage it as well as we can," he said.

Ray MacDonald says his company is happy to be busy. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Contractor Ray MacDonald said his company has also had to bring on extra help.

"We put in a few extra weekends and whatnot and a few extra long days, but that's part of the game in the construction industry," MacDonald said.

Be prepared to wait

At this point, MacDonald said anyone looking to book an insulation installation for their home will have to be patient.

"You're probably going to wait a month to two months, possibly a little longer, especially this time of year," he said.

That's just the insulation jobs. MacDonald's company does other work through the Efficiency PEI rebate program, including installation of energy efficient windows.

Right now, MacDonald said his crew is scrambling to catch up on those jobs as well but all in all, they're happy to be busy.

"You never turn down work, especially on P.E.I."

