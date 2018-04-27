P.E.I. libraries now lending instruments

Some public libraries on P.E.I. will soon have instruments that Islanders will be able to borrow just as they would a book.

A new program is bringing instruments to four P.E.I. public libraries in Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague.

"It is a huge gift to be able to access musical instruments and not have it cost you money," Island singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan told CBC Radio: Island Morning host Laura Chapin. MacLellan is an ambassador for the program.

"For a lot of people it is an expense that they can't really justify for their kids or themselves."

The Sun Life Musical Instrument Lending Library program will have lots of instruments to choose from on P.E.I., says Paul Joliat with the organization.

"It's everything from guitars and ukuleles to violins and keyboard and a lot of percussion instruments as well."

Sun Life is providing $140,000 to the P.E.I. government to fund the program's operating costs.

Donate those used instruments

There are 150 instruments up for grabs, but Joilat said the program could use more.

"We're encouraging the public as of today to come down to one of the four libraries the program is a part of and donate their gently used instruments so more people can have the opportunity to take them out."

Joliat said many people have an old guitar in their basement that hasn't been touched in years they could offer up for donation.

The program also offers videos on how to care for instruments, he said.

MacLellan said people who pick up an instrument can learn the basics on YouTube.

"There is also community programs in P.E.I. that run through the winter, so you could take out an instrument and see if you like it before investing in your own. I think it is a great opportunity," she said.

More P.E.I. news