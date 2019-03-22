Insect hotels welcome bees at cultural centre

A cultural centre in Charlottetown has taken on a new initiative to promote pollination and teach Island students about wildlife.

Insect hotels have popped up at Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean, which is connected to École François-Buote.

The small wooden structures look like houses for birds or bats. The goal is to encourage pollinators — bees and other insects — to settle and work the flowers in the area.

Emmanuelle Billaux, the community development officer at Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean, said the insect hotels are also a good educational tool for students.

"To help the kids to understand what's happening outside with the garden and how the bees and the different insects are important," said Billaux.

"In P.E.I. we have some trouble with the bees, that we saw the decline of the population of the bees, but we can help them to come here and have a safe place."

The insect hotels were paid for through a grant from the Community Foundation of Prince Edward Island.

