Inquest to be called after death at Prince County Hospital

An inquest will be called after a death at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., earlier this month, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"The Coroner's Office investigated a death that occurred at the Prince County Hospital over the Feb. 18 weekend," according to a written statement. "An inquest will be called for this death as they were an involuntary patient in a medical facility."

The chief coroner will appoint a presiding coroner and legal counsel will need to be confirmed.

A notice to the public will be issued when further details are available.