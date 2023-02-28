Inquest to be called after death at Prince County Hospital
An inquest will be called after a death at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., earlier this month, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.
'An inquest will be called for this death as they were an involuntary patient in a medical facility'
"The Coroner's Office investigated a death that occurred at the Prince County Hospital over the Feb. 18 weekend," according to a written statement. "An inquest will be called for this death as they were an involuntary patient in a medical facility."
The chief coroner will appoint a presiding coroner and legal counsel will need to be confirmed.
A notice to the public will be issued when further details are available.