Father of daughter found dead with mother to address coroner's inquest

WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Help line information appears at the bottom.

Plans for the father of nine-year-old Olivia Rodd, found dead with her mother in Charlottetown last year, to address a coroner's inquest on Tuesday have been put on pause after court operations adjourned due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Danny Rodd had asked to make a presentation to the inquest's six jurors when proceedings resumed after Monday's full day of testimony.

However, a new release Tuesday morning said that because a number of court employees are being tested, there "is temporarily insufficient court staff to ensure complete court operations."

Olivia and her mother Danielle White died in July 2020 at a home in the Sherwood neighbourhood of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Olivia's death has been ruled a homicide, and White's a suicide.

"We've basically gone through a handful of witnesses that have summarised what they've known about the events that have occurred," presiding coroner Dr. Craig Malone said on Monday.

"This information will be passed on to the jury for recommendations."

The purpose of a coroner's inquest is to review the circumstances surrounding the deaths to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

'A hard day'

Monday, the jury heard about how White had struggled with mental illness and had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder.

Presiding coroner Dr. Craig Malone says that the inquest is a difficult process. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Charlottetown Police said they were called in April 2020 after White tried to get a drug, known to be used for suicide, shipped to her home in Charlottetown. The parcel was stopped and destroyed at the U.S. border.

"I don't necessarily enjoy hearing this type of information," said Malone.

"My heart goes out to the family. It was hard for me. I couldn't imagine how hard it was for them. My heart goes out to them. But certainly it was a hard day."

Rodd also spoke during day one, telling the inquest while White had self-harmed in the past, she promised him she would never hurt their daughter.

Coroner decides who speaks at inquest

"There is this thing called standing, and basically anybody who has a vested interest in the case has the ability to ask for standing,"said Malone.

"I had no issue of granting it with Danny. I mean, if there's anybody that has more of a vested interest in this, I don't think there's anybody else."

By the end of Monday, all the witnesses had been heard from, said presiding coroner Dr. Craig Malone., including White's psychiatrist and the head of Child Protection Services.

"I think that we're not complete yet. We did have a significant amount of information come out today, but we still have closing statements and perhaps more information to come."

Help line information:

Anyone needing emotional support, crisis intervention or help with problem solving in P.E.I. can contact The Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885 or the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566.

The Kids Help Phone is a national counselling service that is free to young people around the clock. It can be reached by calling 1-800-668-6868 or texting 686868 or 741741.

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre