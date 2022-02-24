Jury at inquest into mother-daughter deaths calls for more mental health oversight, support

WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Help line information appears at the bottom.

A coroner's inquest looking into the deaths of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter wrapped up in a Charlottetown courtroom Thursday, with the inquest jury recommending more oversight and support for people with chronic mental health issues.

White, 47, and her daughter Olivia Rodd died in July 2020 at a home in the Sherwood neighborhood of Charlottetown.

Post-mortem records listed carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death. Olivia's death has been ruled a homicide, and White's a suicide.

When the inquest began in December, a six-person jury heard from five witnesses, including:

Danny Rodd, Olivia's father and White's ex-partner;

Det. Darren MacDougall from Charlottetown Police;

One of White's psychiatrists, Dr. Heather Keizer;

Kelly Peck, the provincial director of Child Protective Services; and

Denise Walsh Lyle, chair of the P.E.I. Bridge program that offers programs and support to Islanders at a very high and imminent risk of harm.

Speaking to the jury Thursday, presiding coroner Dr. Craig Malone said an inquest is not called to determine legal responsibility for a death.

"An inquest isn't to hold people to account or lay blame for a death. This is not a criminal trial… An inquest is about identifying the means of death and making that information available to the public to see if there are ways to avoid preventable deaths in the future."

The bodies of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter were discovered in mid-July of 2020 at White's home in Charlottetown. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The jury's five recommendations were as follows:

Long-term monitoring and support should be provided for "chronic mental health patients with multiple interventions" — and mandatory enhanced monitoring and reporting when children are living with such patients.

The criteria should be tightened for when higher-risk people come under the umbrella of the province's Bridge model.

Child Protection Services should increase communication with the other parent or guardian when there are issues of concern so that "enhanced, informed, and appropriate decisions can be made."

Island police services should review their procedures when it comes to learning of people with potential suicidal tendencies, so that any findings are shared with other authorities.

Organizations involved in wellness checks could use an increase in mental health awareness training.

Those recommendations will go to P.E.I.'s chief coroner for review, then to Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson for action.

Closing arguments

On Thursday morning, the inquest heard closing remarks from Rodd, who was emotional as he spoke to the jury.

He said he and White separated in 2012, two years after Olivia was born. White had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression and had self-harmed in the past — but she had told him she would never hurt their daughter.

The impact of Olivia's death has been devastating and far-reaching. Basically I feel there should be more communication between more people. — Danny Rodd

The inquest heard Rodd and White shared custody of their daughter, but Olivia spent more time with her father.

White had lived with mental health issues for a number of years, witnesses said, resulting in admissions to hospital admissions in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Rodd said he thinks White's psychiatrist should have been checking in on her more often and should have had regular follow-up with her to see how she was coping with the responsibility of caring for her young daughter.

Dr. Heather Keizer was the chief of mental health and addictions on P.E.I. at the time Danielle White and Olivia Rodd were found dead in White's home. She was also one of White's psychiatrists. (Kirk Pennell/CBC News)

In December, Dr. Heather Keizer told the inquest she began seeing White after a hospital admission in 2013 and followed up "intermittently at my private practice."

Keizer saw her every three to six months during the years leading up to the deaths in July 2020. She said White missed two appointments the winter before her death, and they eventually made contact over the phone on April 24, when COVID-19 public health restrictions limited in-person care.

The court heard they last spoke on April 30, nearly 11 weeks before the two deaths. At that time, Keizer said she didn't have any concern about White harming others.

On Thursday, Rodd said these visits and phone calls should have been more frequent.

"If any patient is a high-risk patient and seeing more than one psychiatrist and cancelling appointments, then Dr. Keizer's due diligence should have been to follow up with the patient," Rodd said.

More communication between agencies

Rodd also said he thinks there should be changes made to the privacy laws surrounding co-parents, and more information should have been shared with him regarding White's conditions in this case especially when mental health issues were involved.

Det. MacDougall had earlier told the inquest that in April 2020, White had ordered a drug from Mexico that was "a drug one might be inclined to order if their intent was suicide." It was never delivered because U.S. officials intervened during the shipping process, but Rodd said if he had known White had placed that order, he would not have let Olivia be alone with her.

Kelly Peck, shown in a file photo, is Prince Edward Island's director of Child Protection Services. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Also in December, Peck told the court the agency had received its first report expressing concerns about Danielle White's parenting back in 2009.

Noting that White had four children with three different fathers, Peck said communication gaps can result when protection complaints are made. For example, the father of one child might not be aware of complaints about the parenting of that child's half-siblings.

In White's case, the inquest heard there were four reports made to child protective services about White's parenting between 2010 and 2011 and nine reports between 2013 and 2014. Some of those dated to before Olivia's birth.

"The impact of Olivia's death has been devastating and far-reaching," the girl's father said Thursday. "Basically I feel there should be more communication between more people."

'Troubling and emotional'

The inquest heard closing remarks from Crown attorney Jeff MacDonald, who joined Thursday's proceedings through video call, and Meghan Hughes, the attorney representing the Minister of Justice and Public Safety.

As for the coroner, Malone thanked Rodd and his family for participating in the inquest, noting how difficult it has been for them.

"I think it's critically important that we hear your voice in this process as well because it affects us all but certainly affects you the most," Malone said.

"The evidence we have heard is troubling and emotional for all of us. I especially want to acknowledge the family, this has been especially difficult for you… these events are particularly difficult to relive," he said.

Help line information: