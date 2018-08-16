P.E.I. signs 10-year infrastructure deal worth $366M with Ottawa

The federal government and Prince Edward Island announced a new infrastructure deal Thursday morning that promises to provide $366 million in federal funding over the next decade.

The funding will be focused on green infrastructure, and recreational and cultural projects. There are no specific plans yet, but projects could include:

Cleaning up air and water.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Sustainable water management.

Smart cities technologies.

Enhancing public parks and recreational facilities.

Better transportation links and digital infrastructure in remote communities.

Projects will be cost-shared between the federal fund and the province, municipalities and other partners. The province is expected to develop a three-year plan for infrastructure projects.

"This new funding will provide Islanders with clean and reliable drinking water, increased green infrastructure, improved health and recreational opportunities, and more reliable community services," said Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.

The money is divided into four streams:

Green infrastructure: $228 million.

Community, culture and recreation infrastructure: $29 million.

Rural communities infrastructure: $83 million.

Public transit: $27 million.

The announcement is part of a $33 billion federal infrastructure fund.

More P.E.I. news