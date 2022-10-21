Flu comes early to P.E.I.

P.E.I. has already seen its first lab-confirmed case of influenza for the 2022-23 season.

"As anticipated, and we talked about it, the influenza season may be earlier and this is certainly earlier than we would expect," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin Thursday.

Flu, kept down by public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has not been much of an issue on the Island for the last couple of years. A more severe season is expected this year, and a fall wave of COVID-19 on top of that is still possible.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 quadrupled in the last week, and the number of confirmed cases doubled.

"It reminds us of the importance of getting vaccinated for both. We know that our influenza will protect us from severe illness related to influenza," said Morrison.

"Being vaccinated and making sure that you're up to date with your boosters and your COVID vaccine is really important."

It is too early to tell if the recent jump in cases is a bump or the beginning of a wave, she said.

P.E.I. has extended self-isolation requirements for people testing positive for COVID-19. Morrison said she does not anticipate the return of other public health measures, but as always the office continues to monitor conditions closely.

While masking in most public places is voluntary, Morrison said it remains strongly recommended and will help prevent the spread of both COVID-19 and influenza.

She also emphasized the importance of staying home from work when you are sick with any kind of respiratory illness.