This column is an opinion from Alice Curitz, a Charlottetown-based mental health clinician, mental health and social justice advocate, and founder of Our Landing Place Therapy Collective.

We're being gaslit and we need to talk about it.

I don't know about you, but I've had enough of being sold a fallacy that inflation is unavoidable and it's our responsibility to cut back on spending to accommodate the escalating prices of necessary items like food and housing while the corporate titans that essentially run this country are reporting record profits.

This isn't new, and it's not due to unprecedented times (read: COVID-19).

Remember when the government announced its plan to significantly reduce single-use plastic by allowing companies to charge a few cents for a plastic bag at the checkout, all in the name of sustainability and community involvement in slowing climate change?

Statistics Canada data shows that in November, P.E.I. had the highest rate of inflation in the country for the 21st month in a row. (Shutterstock)

At the time, I worked for one of Canada's largest retailers and was ecstatic to see such an impressive and environmentally conscious initiative. However, that excitement quickly wore off when I realized that the company was making a profit on selling plastic bags that they had previously given away at a small cost to their bottom line, and was hiding behind this sham to boost the public's perception of its sustainable values.

Had large retailers truly aligned with the mission to significantly reduce single-use plastics, surely they would have switched to providing free paper bags or perhaps giving customers a five-cent rebate when bringing in their own reusable bag.

Their choice, backed by the government, not only to offload the cost of something that had historically been an expense for them but to, in fact, earn more money doing so sounds all too familiar.

Although the number of home sales fell in November, the benchmark home price rose to $355,000 — an increase of nine per cent over the year before, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

We've been conditioned to accept that large corporations deserve to increase profits each year and that rising prices are to be expected — all while many of us struggle more and more to make ends meet. Inflation like we've seen recently doesn't thrive when companies aren't price-gouging, profiteering, looting the environment's finite resources, and exploiting the world's most vulnerable populations, all in the name of record profits.

Not only are corporations increasing their profits through choreographed inflation, they are also deliberately drowning

small businesses to remove any competition they might have and, eventually, make us all reliant on them with no ability to vote with our dollar.

Perhaps this sounds a little extreme, but bear with me. When was the last time you shopped local for something that was also available at a large store? Why did you choose to spend more money with a local vendor for the same product that would have cost you less had you purchased it from a large company? Were you privileged enough to be able to make that choice, or were you restricted by having to balance the financial burden of your income not increasing at the same rate as your cost of living?

Gassing up can be a shock, depending on the fluctuating price of fuel. (Robert Short/CBC)

We've been pitted against one another, and instead of coming together and fighting against these corporations who are so deeply in the pockets of national and international governing bodies, we're distracted by competing against each other, the very people with whom we share our communities.

The 1% are increasing the divide

Those making $250,000 a year and those making $20,000 a year may view one another as vastly different, but the truth is that, financially, there are more similarities than differences.

It's not people utilizing government funding and community resources who are abusing the system and stealing your hard-earned taxpayer money; it's the select few in the one per cent, who are hoarding wealth and drastically increasing the divide between the "haves" and the "have-nots."

It's us against them, not you against your neighbour.

Some corporations are reporting surpluses while Canadians cut back on essentials. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

So what do we do about it?

Do we all move off-grid, grow our own food, homeschool our children, and make our own clothes? While this might sound ideal for some, the reality is that we are equally participants in and imprisoned by the capitalist system that underpins and weaves itself throughout western societies.

Decades ago we moved past the point of thriving single-income families. Most of us need multiple incomes to support our basic needs, and therefore don't have the time to also be homesteading.

Shifting attention from competition to unity

I'm not suggesting a huge, radical uprising (although I'm certainly not against that). What I'm suggesting is that we shift our attention away from competing with one another and toward uniting against the entities that are single-handedly making it harder and harder to get by.

People shouldn't be fighting for survival, they should be supported to truly thrive. Mutual aid should be supplementary, not primary. We should be holding these corporations and the governing bodies who are in bed with them accountable for the purposeful decimation of not only our economy, but our access to a world in which we all celebrate one another's joy and success because we know it doesn't pose a risk to our own ability to survive.

It's time to demand decreases on corporate profit, caps on further price increases, an end to oligopolies, a higher minimum wage, mandated paid sick leave, and accessible funding streams to support everyone in our community to thrive.