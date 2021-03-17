As Canada's inflation rate falls, P.E.I.'s leaps up again

The inflation rate in Canada fell slightly in November, part of a trend going back to June, but on P.E.I. the rate is back on the rise.

The annual inflation rate on P.E.I. rose a full percentage point to 9.7 per cent. Nationally the rate was down 0.1 percentage point to 6.8 per cent.

The national rate peaked in June at 8.1 per cent. P.E.I.'s rate was also falling at that time, but it bottomed out at 8.3 per cent in August and began to climb again.

P.E.I.'s rate is the highest in the country for the 21st month in a row.

Rent a key culprit

Food, gasoline and fuel oil all saw double digit increases, and rent remained a consistent factor in driving P.E.I.'s inflation rate above the national average.

Food prices were up 12.4 per cent, two points higher than the national rate.

Gasoline was up 23.3 per cent on the Island and had the biggest gap compared to the national rate: 6.6 points. Fuel oil, which was particularly volatile in November, was up 78.1 per cent and about the same amount nationally.

Rent was up 12.5 per cent, more than double the national increase.