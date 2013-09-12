P.E.I. inflation leaps past double-digit mark, leading country again
Hopes that inflation may have peaked on P.E.I. were dashed by the consumer price index for May, released by Statistics Canada Wednesday morning.
Prices measured by Statistics Canada were 11.1 per cent higher in May than a year earlier
Inflation on the Island got significantly worse. The annual rate in May was 11.1 per cent, up from 8.9 per cent in April.
Once again, as has been the case for months, P.E.I.'s inflation rate was the highest in the country.
Canada's rate was 7.7 per cent.
The next highest was in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, where the rate was 8.8 per cent.
