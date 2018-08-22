Gas, oil, meat prices drive P.E.I. inflation
Prince Edward Island had the highest inflation in the region in July at 3.4 per cent, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.
Other Atlantic provinces have rate below 3%
The other three Atlantic provinces were sitting at 2.7 per cent.
"The largest contributor to the growth in the CPI (Consumer Price Index) this month was gasoline prices," said Brian Harrison, an analyst with Statistics Canada.
"In P.E.I. gasoline prices increased a little bit more than all other provinces except for Alberta."
Meat prices also grew more than in any other province, Harrison noted, and furnace oil also cost a little more.
Harrison couldn't say if this is a monthly blip, or the start of a longer-term trend.
With files from Laura Chapin
