How Islanders' lives are changing as inflation soars

Students, seniors and families on P.E.I. are looking at every aspect of their lives as they learn to live with inflation. People are cutting back on everything from food to transportation and entertainment in order to stay afloat.

International student Hauwa Hamzah is in her third year of the nutrition program at UPEI.

Healthy food is something she spends a lot of time thinking about, and not just because of her degree curriculum.

Although Hamzah has two part-time jobs — a front desk job at the university sports centre and another job at a nursing home — it's sometimes tough to make ends meet, so she's been using the food bank at school.

Many students at UPEI are using the food bank these days as the cost of food increases. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I need to pay food bills, phone bills, everything else that I'm like trying to take care of for myself. And whenever I come to the food bank I hope that I find something that can just last me a while," she said.

"They have rice, they have beans, they have canned food ... vegetables that I can use to cook. So I use that all the time whenever I'm cooking."

Hamzah said she feels lucky. She's found a place she can afford, living with three others.

She said she came to P.E.I. from Nigeria for a better, safer life and a better education.

"When I got here I was expecting for everything to be, you know, life to be a bit more flexible so we can focus on our studies and everything. But I don't know, all of a sudden you go to the grocery store and ... the prices have shot up higher than expected. It really did shock me," she said.

Studying, working and trying to keep on top of the bills makes life busy for Hamzah. (Laura Meader/CBC)

When Hamzah shops for food she uses her phone to calculate the cost as she goes along. And she looks for items that have been reduced.

"The other day one of my friends texted me and she told me that there was this a chicken that I eat, the halal chicken, it was like half-off. And I told her 'please I would really like to get that because I actually don't have any protein,'" she said.

Hamzah said looking for necessary things like a winter coat can put a lot of pressure on people.

"How much I was gonna spend on it? Like how was it gonna impact me? The other day I walked in and I saw the coat drive and I saw one that fit me. I was so happy. I was very, very, very happy. So that really helped me save a lot," she said.

'Things happen in cycles'

Senior citizens Dave and Linda Schneider are also trying to be careful not to spend too much these days.

Linda (in green) and Dave (in red) Schneider enjoy spending time playing poker at the Seniors' Active Living Centre because it's an inexpensive way to have fun. (Laura Meader/CBC)

They have turned to the local seniors' centre to find some fun and cheaper activities, like $5 poker days.

The couple said with inflation the way it is, they're relieved they own their house and have Dave's pension.

"I really don't see how a lot of the people in this area, in this province, are going to handle the increase, especially in 2023 when the carbon tax kicks in, because that's going to up the cost of heating oil even further," said Dave.

"We've been around long enough that we've lived through 20 per cent inflation and high mortgage rates and all that. And what we've learned is that whatever comes around goes around. Things happen in cycles and you do what you can to survive the cycle you're in until the next good cycle comes along."

Making meat stretch to make two meals instead of one is just one of the ways the Schneider family is fighting inflation. (Laura Meader/CBC )

They've been here before

Linda said they're using tried and true ways of saving when it comes to food — including stretching meat to make two meals instead of one. She's also cooking from scratch and making soups.

They're also shopping differently. Partly because of COVID-19 and partly because early mornings are when they can get the food that's been marked down.

"I think the answer is that we as a society have to recognize that things are going to have to change," said Dave.

"People have gotten used to being able to do whatever they want and whatever they want is now considered to be a right, as opposed to a luxury," he said.

Bundling up to stay warm

Linda said they pay attention to how much furnace oil they are using to heat their house, and turn the thermostat down in the evenings.

The Schneiders say they've lived through tough financial times before and have gone back to some tried and true ways of saving money. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"If we're just doing nothing like watching TV we can get a blanket out and cuddle ... rather than turn the heat up," she said.

And they're careful about how much they use their minivan.

"You plan your trip so that you do multiple things at once rather than warming the car up and going and picking this up and then get home and two hours later warming the car up and doing this," Linda said.

Sticking to a budget

Admir and Erjola Kasollja and their daughters Isla, 5, and Amelia, 4, are getting ready for Christmas. But this year, the Kasolljas said, the girls won't be getting as much as usual.

The Kasollja family say prices for things have increased a lot since they moved to P.E.I. from Albania in 2019. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I just bought them small toys. Just one present," Erjola said.

Admir is going to school to learn English and has a part-time job. He's noticed prices for almost everything on P.E.I. are higher than when he arrived in 2019.

Accountant Erjola said sticking to a budget has become routine.

"When you go to the grocery store, you can buy just one bag with grocery and it's more than $100.... We keep a budget for for the whole week. So we need to spend this amount of money and nothing, not more than that," she said.

Admir Kasollja is taking taking English classes as well as working part time. (Laura Meader/CBC)

And they're not doing as much travelling either.

"For example, sometimes in 2019 and before COVID we went to the zoo in Moncton or in Halifax," Erjola said.

But travel is no longer in their budget.

"I would love to go to see my parents in Albania, but the tickets are too expensive, especially when you are a family of four. It might go five or six thousand dollars for the four of us."

The Kasollja family is looking forward to Christmas with their daughters on P.E.I. this year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Admir said they also don't go out anymore.

"Try to stay home. Don't go outside for fun. And try to buy something close, something that's a good price," he said.

He admits, he often sees something he'd like to buy, but doesn't.

"I spend money only for my kids now. For myself I try to stay careful to spend money for myself. Only for kids for food, for kids try to buy something healthy for my kids," he said.