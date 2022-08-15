P.E.I. inflation rate down again, still highest in the country
The annual inflation rate on P.E.I. fell for the third month in a row in August, according to a release from Statistics Canada Tuesday morning.
P.E.I.'s inflation rate peaked in May
The rate fell from 9.5 per cent to 8.3 per cent.
P.E.I.'s inflation rate has been the highest in the country since March 2021, and it remained the highest in August. Nationally the rate was 7.0 per cent.
The inflation rate fell in every province in August.
The annual rate on P.E.I. rose as high as 11.1 per cent in May.
