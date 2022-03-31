P.E.I. inflation rate leads Canada again

P.E.I. had the highest inflation rate in the country once more in April.

The annual rate on the Island was 8.9 per cent, while the national rate was 6.8 per cent.

If there is any good news for Islanders at all it's that inflation did not get worse. It was also 8.9 per cent in March.

Meanwhile, inflation was up for the country as a whole — from 6.7 per cent in March — and increased in seven provinces.

Still, P.E.I.'s inflation is significantly higher than in any other province. The next highest is New Brunswick at 7.6 per cent.

While prices are up across the board, increases in the cost of rent on the Island and its reliance on oil for home heating are the principal items moving P.E.I.'s inflation ahead of the rest of the country.