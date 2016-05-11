Support group gives couples dealing with infertility 'something to lean back on'

A P.E.I. woman has started an online support group for couples having trouble conceiving a child.

One in six Canadian couples deal with infertility, according to Health Canada, but Jennifer Moar said it can still be a lonely experience.

Moar's daughter was conceived through IVF, and she wants people to know they aren't alone.

"I really want for other people to, if they're in the same situation, to have something to lean back on, somebody to talk to, feel comfortable talking to, and maybe somebody who has gone it through before," she said.

"It's a lot of unknowns when you start the process."

Moar said it can still be a hard for people to share what they are going through, but there are more conversations are happening publicly around infertility.

She said anyone is welcome to join her Facebook group.

