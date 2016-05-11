Support group gives couples dealing with infertility 'something to lean back on'
Jennifer Moar knows what a lonely experience infertility can be
A P.E.I. woman has started an online support group for couples having trouble conceiving a child.
One in six Canadian couples deal with infertility, according to Health Canada, but Jennifer Moar said it can still be a lonely experience.
Moar's daughter was conceived through IVF, and she wants people to know they aren't alone.
"I really want for other people to, if they're in the same situation, to have something to lean back on, somebody to talk to, feel comfortable talking to, and maybe somebody who has gone it through before," she said.
"It's a lot of unknowns when you start the process."
Moar said it can still be a hard for people to share what they are going through, but there are more conversations are happening publicly around infertility.
She said anyone is welcome to join her Facebook group.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.