Lawyers recommend prison for woman who killed 3 of her newborn babies

Lawyers are recommending a federal prison sentence for a Charlottetown woman who killed three of her newborn babies.

Shannon Dawn Rayner, 40, was charged last year after police found the remains of two infants in storage totes at a property in Sherwood where she was living at the time. Police conducted the search after getting a report that Rayner had been seen to be pregnant twice but did not have any young children.

The remains of a third infant were found in May 2019. Rayner has been in custody since then.

Rayner has pleaded guilty to all three infanticide charges and a charge of concealing the body of a dead child.

On Monday, lawyers appeared before a provincial court judge to recommend an appropriate sentence. The Crown recommended seven-and-a-half years in prison. Rayner's lawyer is recommending three years.

In an agreed statement of facts read out in court, the Crown outlined a series of conflicting stories Rayner had told medical staff and police investigators.

'Unspeakable'

Court heard those stories included: that she had miscarried while on vacation in Florida, that she had given birth in Halifax and given the child to a family member, and later that the births had been full term, but the infants died soon after birth. She also told police originally that she had disposed of the bodies in the garbage.

Police searched for evidence at a home where Rayner lived. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Police now know that Rayner gave birth to three full-term babies: a boy in 2014, a girl in 2015 and another boy in 2016.

"Shannon Rayner is very smart. She presents well. She plays innocent, but she's smart and she's manipulated people for a long time," said Crown attorney John Diamond.

"The death of an infant at any time is tragic," he said. "The fact that the mother of a child is involved is unspeakable.

Rayner's lawyer Thane MacEachern called the case "disturbing" but said, "She needs help. There's no other way to state that."

Rayner chose not to make any statement to the judge in court Monday.

Judge John Douglas said he needs some time to consider the arguments and will sentence Rayner on Nov. 6. She will remain in custody until then.

